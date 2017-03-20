On March 13 at 4:48 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #101 Princeton Drive. There was no fire. one engine and one ladder truck responded.

On March 14 at 3:29 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding at the Extended Stay America Hotel at #945 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Exhaust from a snow blower caused the alarm. One engine responded.

On March 14 at 3:55 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to assist EMS at #7 Acadia Lane. One rescue truck responded.

On March 14 at 4:15 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding from the Shelton Highways and Bridges Garage at #41 Myrtle Street. There was no fire. a heat detector in the garage activated causing the alarm. One engine responded.

On March 14 at 5:40 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #61 Jordan Avenue to assist EMS with a patient. One engine responded.

On March 14 at 6:53 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #36 Redwood Circle to assist EMS with a patient. One rescue truck responded.

On March 14 at 8:52 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #423 Howe Avenue to assist EMS with a patient. One engine responded.

On March 15 at 2:05 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #5 Lake Road to assist EMS with a patient. One engine responded.

On March 15 at 4:23 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #324 Wesley Heights Road to assist EMS with a patient. One engine responded.

On March 15 at 5:35 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #228 Deer Run to assist EMS with a patient. One rescue truck responded.

On March 15 at 7:25 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a car fire on route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. There was no fire. A mechanical failure of the vehicle caused smoke that was mistaken for a fire. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On March 15 at 8:03 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Coram Avenue and Center Street. One engine responded.

On March 15 at 8:47 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to assist EMS with a patient at #607 Howe Avenue. One engine responded.

On March 15 at 11:14 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #27 High Ridge Road to assist EMS with a patient. One rescue truck responded.

On March 15 at 4:17 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of an odor of natural gas at #3 Fort Hill Avenue. There was no gas leak. A fuel oil tank leak caused the odor. One rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On March 16 at 9 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at the Brickwalk Condo’s #159 Center Street. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine responded.

On March 16 at 9:56 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Shelton Community Center #41 Church Street for two people stuck in an elevator. Firefighters found the people had safely evacuated from the elevator before their arrival. One rescue truck responded.

On March 16 at 11:24 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Shelton Community Center #41 Church Street for a report of an odor of natural gas. No odor or source was found by firefighters. One rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On March 17 at 1:38 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #106 Blueberry Lane. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On March 17 at 3:39 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #9 Basking Ridge Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On March 18 at 12:18 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and White Hills Co. #5 responded to a carbon monoxide detector sounding at #9 Plante Lane. One rescue truck responded.

On March 19 at 11:59 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of an unknown odor in the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. No fire or reason for the smoke was found by firefighters. One engine and one ladder truck responded.