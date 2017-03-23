Shelton Herald

Beatles tribute The Penny Lane Band benefit concert

By Julie Miller on March 23, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, Schools · 0 Comments

On Saturday April 29, at 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries.

The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12.

Tickets can be purchased either in advance by calling 203-878-7508 or at the door the day of the show. Any and all food donations will also be appreciated and accepted.

Related posts:

  1. Religious news and upcoming events — Handmade Happening Saturday
  2. Religious News and upcoming events
  3. Dragon-shaped Corn Maze benefits St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound
  4. Trinity Episcopal Church Christmas Fair Saturday

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post City reviewing applications for police chief Next Post Endowment Fund to hold annual 5K Run, wiffle ball tournament
About author

Julie Miller


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress