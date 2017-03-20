Obituary: Harry H. Kershaw Jr., 78, of Shelton

Harry H. Kershaw Jr., 78, of Shelton, retired tool and dye maker, husband of Beverly (Earl) Kershaw, died March 14, in the Hewitt Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Derby on Dec. 22, 1938, son of the late Harry H. Kershaw Sr., and Margaret Bryce Kershaw.

Also survived by daughter, Kimberly Kershaw Posack and her husband, Michael, his best friend, Skippy Koseki, and his dog, Nikko.

Also predeceased by sister, Margaret (Peggy) Kershaw O’Connell.

Riverview Funeral Home, Shelton. Spring burial: Riverside Cemetery, Shelton.

Memorial contributions: Juvenile Diabetes Foundation online at jdrf.org or through the funeral director.