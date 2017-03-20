Obituary: John J. Schwing Jr., 97, of Shelton

John J. Schwing Jr., 97, of Shelton, engineer of plastic molding, son of the late John J. Schwing Sr. and Helen L. Schwing, died March 19, at St. Joseph Manor in Trumbull; U.S. Army, World War II.

Survived by three children, James L. Schwing of Ellensburg, Wash., John S. Schwing of New Haven, and Kathryn Burns and her husband, Robert of Stony Point, N.Y., stepgranddaughters, Amy O’Donnell and Sara Brame, a nephew, David Histon, and several cousins.

Also predeceased by his first wife, Jean Sherman and second wife, Helen Snow, a sister, Doris Histon, and daughter in-law, Cynthia Murray.

Services: Friday, March 24, 11 a.m., St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton. Burial will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-6 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Purple Heart Foundation at purpleheartfoundation.org. or at Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation, Inc., 7008 Little River.