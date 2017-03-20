Shelton Herald

LETTER: ‘We certainly don’t need to ruin 120 acres of beautiful land’

By Sean Fawcett on March 20, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

I watched the Planning & Zoning Commission take up Shelter Ridge over the past several months, and ultimately saw it passed 4-2.

I hope the Planning & Zoning Commission would take a good look at these massive developments and work to scale them back – or reject them.  Shelter Ridge is planning over 300,000 square feet of retail space with 3,000 parking spaces – we don’t need that amount of additional strip malls, or that many more cars on Bridgeport Ave. We certainly don’t need to ruin 120 acres of beautiful land that has walking trails families enjoy.

I was impressed with a Commissioner’s comments when he said “If Shelton is in such an enviable economic position, then we can say no and insist on good economic growth that respects our community. I will not support offering the most critical pieces of land we have left to the biggest developers.” That Commissioner is Jimmy Tickey, and I found his remarks to be thoughtful with a  clear focus on the future of Shelton.

Thank you to Commissioners Jimmy Tickey and Tony Pogoda for voting no on Shelter Ridge and voting for us citizens.

No related posts.

Previous Post Grace Episcopal Church presents SymphoNyChorus performance Next Post Taking a Hike: Finding wilderness in Westchester
About author
Shelton Herald

Sean Fawcett


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress