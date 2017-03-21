Elementary student named All Around State Champ in gymnastics competition

Elizabeth Shelton first grader Will Yearsley competed in and dominated the competition at the Men’s Connecticut State Gymnastics Championship held in Watertown on March 15.

Yearsley took home the gold medal in Rings, Vault, and High Bar and silver on Parallel Bars. His performance in all six competitive events earned him the title of All Around State Champion.

This was Yearsley’s first year on the boys’ team at Next Dimension Gymnastics in Trumbull where he is coached by Jacob McCarter and Alex McPadden.