Christina Marie Udris, 24, of Waterbury was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive right on March 18. Udris’s bond was set at $500 and she is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

John P. Gordon, 29, of New York was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny and third degree forgery on March 17. Gordon’s bond was set at $5,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 31.

Shuyang Jia, 19, of Shelton was arrested and charged with fourth degree sexual assault, second degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct on March 17. Jia’s bond was set at $7,500 and she appeared in court on March 20.

Jamie Daniels, 52, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on March 16. Daniels’s bond was set at $500 and she is scheduled to appear in court March 30.

Michelle Anna Silva, 28, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with failing to respond to an infraction on March 16. Silva’s bond was set at $250 and she is scheduled to appear in court March 30.

Scott Ford, 50, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on March 14. Ford’s bond was set at $1,000 and he appeared in court on March 15.