Student wins prestigious DAR Good Citizen Award

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), presented the Good Citizen Award to Shelton High School Senior Abigail Turco.

The DAR Good Citizens Program and Scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This program is open to all senior students enrolled in an accredited public or private secondary school. The award ceremony, attended by students, families, school administrators and teachers, took place on March 18 at the Huntington Congregational Church Meeting Hall in Shelton.

Chapter Regent Patricia King said she was honored to recognize these outstanding young people through the DAR Good Citizen program. Committee Chair Betsy Grant presented the awards and said, “Each of these students were chosen by his or her high school as consistently displaying the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their curricular and extracurricular activities. The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman, NSDAR Chapter applauds these fine seniors for their good citizen efforts.”

The DAR perpetuates the memory and spirit of the men and women who won American independence. The DAR is a women’s volunteer service organization that promotes education, historic preservation, and patriotism. Any woman over 18 who can prove an ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. For more information on the DAR visit sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org