Endowment Fund to hold annual 5K Run, wiffle ball tournament

The Shelton Education Endowment Fund has announced the continuation of its sponsorship of Innovative Teaching and Learning Mini-Grants and student scholarships for the Shelton Public School System.

This initiative offers the potential funding of innovative student-focused classroom projects across all grade levels and branches out to offer scholarship opportunities for Shelton High School seniors.

The SEEF committee’s primary goal is to grow this fund so that the endowment dollars become self-supporting. In order to help the endowment fund continue on this “self-supporting” path it asks that the greater Shelton community participate in the second annual SEEF Run/Walk for Education and Community Wiffle Ball Tournament held on Sunday, April 30 to benefit the Shelton Education Endowment Fund.

The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 9 A.M. and the Student Fun Run begins at 10 A.M. Both the 5K and Student Fun Run start and finish at Shelton High School’s Finn Stadium. T-Shirts will be distributed to all pre-registered walkers and runners. Awards will be handed out to all student participants.

The Wiffle Ball Tournament will immediately follow the 5k Run/Walk. Run/Walk Registration Information: Adults: $25 pre-registration by April 28, 2017 – $30 Race Day registration – Students: $10 pre-registration by April 28, 2017.

Register for Run/Walk on-line at www.hitekracing.com Or mail Run/Walk form to SEEF c/o 382 Long Hill Ave. Shelton, CT 06484. Wiffle Ball Tournament Registration Information – Wiffle Ball Team (10-12 Members): $100 per Team. Mail Tournament form to SEEF ℅ 382 Long Hill Ave. Shelton, CT 06484.