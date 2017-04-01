Local bookstore to host Skype session with author April 3

Shelton’s local bookstore Written Words is hosting a Skype session with Val Brelinski, author of The Girl Who Slept with God, on Monday, April 3, at 7:30pm. The Skype session is part of the bookstore’s in-house book discussion. Attendees will first discuss the book and the author will be patched in shortly after.

The Girl Who Slept with God was published by Viking Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers in 2015. It tells the story of three sisters: young Frances, gregarious and strong-willed Jory, and moral-minded Grace. Their father, Oren, is a respected member of the community and science professor at the local college. Yet, their mother’s depression and Grace’s religious fervor threaten the seemingly perfect family, whose world is upended when Grace returns from a missionary trip to Mexico and discovers she’s pregnant with (she believes) the child of God. Distraught, Oren sends Jory and Grace to an isolated home at the edge of the town. There, they prepare for the much-awaited arrival of the baby while building a makeshift family that includes an elderly eccentric neighbor and a tattooed social outcast who drives an ice cream truck.

Brelinski was a Wallace Stegner Fellow at Stanford University, where she was also a Jones Lecturer in fiction writing. She received an MFA from the University of Virginia, and her recent writing has been featured in Vogue, MORE, Salon, VQR and The Rumpus. She received prizes for her fiction from the San Francisco Chronicle, The Charlottesville Weekly, and The Boise Weekly, and was also a finalist for the Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award. Brelinski lives in Northern California and teaches creative writing in Stanford’s Continuing Studies Program.

Written Words Bookstore is located inside the Conti building at 415 Howe Avenue in Shelton. For more information, contact Written Words Bookstore at 203-944- 0400.