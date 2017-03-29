Shelton Herald

Local bookstore to host discussion with Vietnam War vet April 1

The Korean War, aka The Forgotten War, saw U.N. forces standing with South Korea as North Korea advanced with the backing of China and the Soviet Union. The Vietnam War, brutal and complicated, remains a controversial war even to this day. Written Words Books & Gifts has invited Lieutenant Colonel Guy Beardsley, USA, Retired, to discuss his 28-year career in the Army during the Korean War and Vietnam War. The talk has been scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m.

Mr. Beardsley is a long-time Shelton resident and proprietor of Guy’s Eco-Garden, a beloved local organic farm.

For more information, contact Dorothy at 203-944- 0400. This event is free and open to the public. Written Words Books & Gifts is located inside the Conti building at 415 Howe Avenue in Shelton.

