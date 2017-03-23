Sunnyside Elementary team wins national vocab competition

A team representing Sunnyside Elementary School recently won a national vocabulary competition.

The 2017 WordMasters Challenge, a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 150,000 students annually, was won by a fourth grade team out of Shelton that scored 196 points out of a possible 200 in the second of three meets this year.

Competing in the Blue Division of the WordMasters Challenge, Samuel Kim, Angelina O’Leary, Valerie Pompee, Colin Roden, Iman Suleman and Shreya Yadav each earned a perfect score of 20 on the challenge. Nationally, only 116 fourth graders achieved this result.

Other students from Sunnyside School who achieved impressive results in the meet include fourth graders Alexander Chea, Cordelia Farren, Kylie Forster, Lillian Miller, and William Platt.

The students were coached in preparation for the competition by Reading Consultant Kristen Festa.

The WordMasters Challenge is a critical thinking exercise that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of new words, considerably more difficult than their grade level, and then challenges them to use the words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships. Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. Although some vocabulary enrichment and analogy-solving programs are designed for the use of high school students, WordMasters was specifically made for the younger students in grades three through eight.

For more information visit wordmasterschallenge.com.