Shelton Herald

Kenn Morr band returns to the Trumbulll Library

By Julie Miller on March 24, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host the Kenn Morr Band on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public; the first of the library’s spring concerts.

Back in Trumbull by popular demand, The Kenn Morr Band is touring in support of the double-disc set Afterimage, featuring fresh acoustic interpretations of material from eight previous releases.

Morr left his native Long Island and found a home in Connecticut. He has shared the stage with John Sebastian, Al Kooper, Eric Burdon, Aztec Two Step and John Wesley Harding. Morr’s got a rich baritone and the kind of humor and charisma that enthralls audiences of all sizes, from coffeehouses to stages as demanding as the famed Bitter End in New York City and the International Festival of Arts and Ideas in New Haven.

With airplay across the country and Europe (England, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, among other countries), Afterimage is set to bring the Kenn Morr sound to new listeners.

Register to reserve a seat at: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 201-452- 5197.

Related posts:

  1. Mia & the Riff take the stage at the Trumbull Town Hall gazebo Aug. 23
  2. Trumbull Community Women to host children’s tent at Trumbulll Arts Festival
  3. Free Keltic Kick concert March 5 at Trumbull Library
  4. Events held at Trumbull churches

Tags: ,

Previous Post Historical Society in search of volunteers
About author

Julie Miller


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress