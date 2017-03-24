Historical Society in search of volunteers

The Shelton Historical Society is looking for volunteers to help with their spring cleanup at Shelton History Center, 70 Ripton Rd. in Shelton.

The cleanup will take place Friday, March 31 from 4:30 until 6 p.m. and Saturday morning, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., with consideration of the weather. The public is welcome and some jobs may require some heavy lifting. Light indoor activities as well as outdoor projects will be done. This may be an opportunity for high school students to achieve some community service hours. For additional information call 203-925-1803.