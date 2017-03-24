TV Movie Menu: some classics coming up

What’s on at the movies?

Check out the films on broadcast and standard cable stations this weekend.

Pop some corn and enjoy the flicks!

Friday, March 24

Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks won his second Best Actor Oscar in a row for a performance of originality, depth and charm. Yes, life is like a box of chocolates.

4 p.m., AMC

The Godfather

Marlon Brando won his second Best Actor Oscar – an award he refused to accept – for his dynamic turn as the patriarch of an underworld family. But Al Pacino has more screen time.

7 p.m., AMC; 3 p.m., Saturday

The Wizard of Oz

Judy Garland won a special Oscar for her indelible portrait of Dorothy, the young girl who wants to live somewhere over the rainbow. With Toto, too.

8 p.m., TCM

Saturday, March 25

The Visit

Ingrid Bergman offers one of her most interesting later performances as a rich woman who returns to her hometown to seek revenge. This story later became a Broadway musical.

11:15 a.m., FXM

Goodfellas

Joe Pesci won an Oscar for his colorful caricature of a gangster in Martin Scorcese’s tribute to life beyond the rulebook. Robert DeNiro shines as a man who tries to hide his conscience.

12 noon, AMC

Monster-in-Law

Jane Fonda reminds us how funny she can be in this comedy about an overbearing mother who tries to meddle in her son’s relationships. As always, Fonda’s timing is perfect.

1 p.m., E

Mutiny on the Bounty

Marlon Brando mumbles his way through this overblown remake of the 1935 movie classic about tension at sea. But the film looks so good that we almost don’t notice.

12:15 p.m., TCM

Easy A

Oscar winner Emma Stone shines as a high school student who wants to stay true to herself while trying to fit into her peer group. Stone is, as always, delightful.

1 p.m., USA

Dial M for Murder

Grace Kelly shines as a woman who tries to keep herself alive despite the intentions of someone determined to end her life. Alfred Hitchcock directs with style and rhythm.

3:45 p.m., TCM

The Godfather Part II

Al Pacino delivers the performance of his career as a young man who rapidly ages after taking over the Corleone family. This Oscar-winning sequel surpasses the original.

7 p.m., AMC

The Man Who Knew Too Much

James Stewart and Doris Day shine as parents of a young boy caught at the center of a crime scene in Morocco. Alfred Hitchcock makes the impossible look all too real.

12 noon, TCM

Yours, Mine and Ours

Lucille Ball is a delight as a woman trying to put two large families together in this ageless comedy about life, love and togetherness. Henry Fonda costars.

4 p.m., TCM

Rachel, Rachel

Joanne Woodward was a Best Actress nominee for her stirring turn as a lonely woman looking for love in all the wrong places. Paul Newman impresses in his first film as a director.

8 p.m., TCM