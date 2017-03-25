Man arrested for attempted carjacking

Shelton Police arrested a Waterbury man for allegedly attempting to carjack a woman in the downtown area.

The arrest stems from an incident where a woman called police claiming that a man had attempted to carjack her while she was parked in front of Family Dental located at 169 Center Street in downtown Shelton.

The woman who called police said a man, later identified as Gerardo Retamar, opened her car door and attempted to get in and grab her keys. The victim screamed, causing a Family Dental employee to approach the vehicle as well which made Retamar, 37, flee the scene.

The woman described the suspect as a man wearing a tank top, sweat pants and no shoes to police which led to Retamar’s arrest by an undercover officer in the area minutes later.

On Friday, March 17, Shelton Police arrested Retamar, 37, and charged him with criminal attempt/ robbery involving an occupied vehicle, criminal attempt first degree larceny, third degree burglary, criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer and second degree breach of peace.

While at the Shelton Police Department, Retamar gave officers a false name, but his true identity was discovered after he was fingerprinted.