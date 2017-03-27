On March 20 at 11:49 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on east Village Road near Shagbark Road. One engine responded.

On March 21 at 10:55 a.m. the Fire Marshal responded to assist police at #25 Forest Parkway.

On March 21 at 12:20 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding from the building #8 at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex #187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On March 22 at 5:06 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of #20 Wopowog Trail for power lines down in the road. One engine responded.

On March 22 at 10:47 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of a brush fire on Huntington Street near Maple Lane. Upon arrival firefighters found and extinguished a small campfire in a wooded area. One engine responded.

On March 23 at 6:45 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to assist EMS at #321 Isinglass Road. One rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On March 23 at 3:06 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a dumpster fire in the rear of #303 Bridgeport Avenue. One engine responded.

On March 23 at 7:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #31 Pine needle Drive for a public service call. One engine responded.

On March 23 at 8:12 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of smoke in the area of Leavenworth Road and School Street. One engine responded.

On March 24 at 9:33 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding from #7 Stonehouse Road. There was no fire. two engines and one tower truck responded.

On March 24 at 2:40 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a car fire on Long Hill Avenue at Asbury Ridge Road. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On March 24 at 3:24 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #108 Booth Hill Road. There was no fire. dust from construction activated a smoke detector. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On March 24 at 5:31 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a chimney fire on Rolling Ridge Road. One engine, one ladder truck and one tower truck responded.

On March 25 at 12:06 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to assist EMS at #2 Falcon Lane. One engine responded.

On March 25 at 2:06 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an appliance fire at # 46 Country Walk. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On March 26 at 9:45 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of an odor of propane at #41 Lazy Brook Road. No odor or source of odor was found by firefighters. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On March 27 at 4:36 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to structure fire at #6 Acorn Hollow in the Tamarac Condos on Lake Road. Upon arrival firefighters found a fire on the second floor on a three story unit. The fire was extinguished and under control within 30 minutes but not before causing extensive fire damage to several rooms in the unit. A lone occupant of the unit escaped safely but was transported to the hospital for medical reasons. Several neighboring fire companies responded to Shelton Fire Companies to standby during the fire. an investigation by the Fire marshal’s Office determined the fire started in a second floor den of the unit and spread to several adjoining rooms. The cause of the fire was accidental with misuse of smoking materials. Three engines, two ladder trucks and two rescue trucks responded.

On March 27 at 10:02 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #42 Steven’s Terrace for an unknown odor. One rescue truck responded.