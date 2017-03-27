Jennifer Karabinchak, 33, of New Jersey was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer on March 25. Karabinchak’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 7.

Christopher Matthew Moorefield, 29, of Shelton was arrested and charged with interfering with an officer and second degree breach of peace on March 24. Moorefield’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

Tanya Boroski, 27, of Shelton was arrested and charged with interfering with an officer and second degree breach of peace on March 24. Boroski’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

Matthew James Ditoro, 49, of Stratford was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, illegal possession and possession of a controlled substance on March 24. Ditoro’s bond was set at $1,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court April 7.

Garrett George Weisz, 46, of Shelton was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace on March 24. Weisz’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court April 7.

Paul William McGuire, 46, of Shelton was arrested and charged with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny on March 24. McGuire’s bond was set at $500 and i scheduled to appear in court April 7.

Londa Fawisia Marcano, 38, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with misuse of plate, operating an unregistered vehicle, insufficient insurance and operating a vehicle with a suspended license on March 23. Marcano’s bond was set at $500 and she is scheduled to appear in court April 5.

Tyler Johnson, 27, of Shelton was arrested and charged with fourth degree larceny on March 23. Johnson’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 5.

Andrea Demarco, 61, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault on March 22. Demarco’s bond was set at $2,500 and appeared in court March 23.

Adam Winkler, 29, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace and use of drug paraphernalia on March 21. Winkler’s bond was released on a promise to appear in court on April 4.

Melissa Emily Garcia, 20, of Shelton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, unsafe tires, failure to drive right, possession of less than one-half-ounce of marijuana, and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia on March 21. Garcia’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court April 4.