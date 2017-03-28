O’Connor, Murphy named SCC scholar athletes

Casey O’Connor and Ryan Murphy of Shelton High were named Southern Connecticut Conference Scholar Athletes of the Month for the Winter season.

The SCC Scholar Athlete of the Month program is sponsored by Blanchette’s Sporting Goods and recognizes student athletes who have a minimum of a B (3.0) overall and earn a varsity letter.

Student athletes also demonstrate leadership qualities by being a positive role model both on and off the field and show commitment to self-improvement and put their team before themselves.

Casey O’Connor

O’Connor is a member of girls volleyball and basketball teams. Her class rank is 28th out 387 and her grade-point average is 96.38.

Other activities/accolades include: varsity volleyball starter, girls basketball captain, SCC All-Academic team, SCC Academic All-Star team, All-SCC basketball team, All-SCC girls volleyball, softball, World Language Spanish Honor Society, SHS Honor Roll, SHS Student of the Month, CAPT Scholar, FBLA, National Honor Society, volunteer basketball summer camp and math tutor.

“Casey is the hardest working player on the team and a true leader by her example in everything she does on and off the court,” Shelton High girls basketball coach Joe Cavallaro said.

Ryan Murphy

A member of the boys basketball and baseball teams, Murphy is ranked 82nd out of 387 in his class with a gpa of 91.96.

Other activities/accolades include: boys basketball captain, varsity baseball starter, SCC All-Academic team, two-time basketball team Scholar Athlete, two-time baseball team Scholar Athlete, CAPT Scholar, World Language Spanish Honor Society, SHS Honor Roll, SHS Student of the Month, National Honor Society, Best Buddies and volunteer basketball summer camp.

“Ryan is an extremely dedicated, hard-working student-athlete,” Shelton High boys basketball coach Brian Gardiner said. “He leads by example on and off the court. He takes on academic and athletic challenges the same way — with everything he has. He doesn’t accept anything less than his best effort. He’s been a pleasure to coach and to teach.”