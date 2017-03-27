Winter Farmers Market April 1

The Shelton Farmers’ Market Association invites the community to its monthly “First Saturdays” winter farmers market on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. located at 100 Canal St. in Shelton. This market offers the community an opportunity to share in the abundance of local agricultural products still available in the winter while talking to the farmers who grow your food.

This is a producer only market according to CT DoAG regulations so you will buy directly from the farmer/producer. The market accepts cash, credit and debit, SNAP, EBT and Farmers Market WIC FMNP. Yearly membership in the market will give you additional benefits at the Saturday markets. The market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 6, 2017 through Thanksgiving and on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Remaining winter markets for 2017 will be Saturdays, April 1 and Dec 2, from 9 a.m – 1 p.m.

Vendors for the April 1st Market include: Blue Slope Farm, Drunken Alpaca, East Village Farm, Jones Family Farms, The Little Dog Laughed, Oronoque Orchards, and Stone Gardens Farm. The market will also offer live music and fresh food off the grill! This will be our last winter market before our full season kickoff festival on May 6th!

Community members can join the Shelton Farmers’ Market Association for an annual membership fee of $25 to show support for the producer-only market, meaning that vendors for the market are the producers of the products they are selling. Interested individuals can sign up on their website at www.sheltonctfarmersmarket.com, at the market, or email: [email protected] The regular market will resume on a weekly schedule starting the beginning of May.