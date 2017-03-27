Shelton Herald

Chuckles needs a home

By HAN Network on March 27, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Chuckles

Chuckles is a very friendly, 2-year-old bulldog mix looking for a home. He has been neutered, vaccinated, tested for disease and is microchipped. He gets along with other animals and would make an excellent family companion.

His adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants.

Visit Chuckles and the other animals available for adoption at the Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.

