Moving With H.O.P.E. 5K run April 23

By Shelton Herald on April 15, 2017

The annual Moving with H.O.P.E. 5K run will take place on April 23 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Registration is $25 for adults, $10 for high school and grammar school participants, and $10 for seniors ages 70 and over.

The run will begin at the farmers market located on Canal Street. The race will be timed by Fast Track Timing. First place male/female will win $400 each. Second place male/female will take home $200 and the third place will win $100. There will be special awards given to the top three male and female runners in the grammar school and high school divisions.  

