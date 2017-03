The annual Troop 27 Boy Scouts Pancake Breakfast, Plant & Bake Sale/fundraiser will take place Sunday April 9 at 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. and breakfast is all you can eat.

The fundraiser will be hosted at the White Hills Recreation Center at the Corner of East Village Road and School Street. Tickets are $5 each and children under the age of 5, eat free.