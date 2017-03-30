Shelton Herald

Man charged in series of armed robberies

By Shelton Herald on March 30, 2017

Shelton Police arrested an Ansonia man in connection with an armed robbery that took place in the downtown area late in December of last year.

Michael Harris

On Thursday, March 30, Shelton Police arrested Michael Harris, 29, and charged him with first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny for his suspected involvement in the robbery that took place on Dec. 22, 2016.

The armed robbery that occurred, took place at the Mill Variety convenience store located at 524 Howe Avenue. According to police, the female clerk reported that a black male entered the store and waving a semi-automatic handgun demanding cash. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the scene with an estimated $300 on foot.

According to statement from Shelton Detective Richard Bango, during the same time frame of the Mill Variety robbery, armed robberies occurred in Torrington, Middlebury, Winsted, Southington, Derby, Naugatuck and Milford with the same suspect and method of operation. A joint effort between the above mentioned police departments lead to Harris as a suspect and subsequently arrests in several of the robberies.

Harris was already incarcerated on separate robbery charges and is being held on $150,000 bond.

