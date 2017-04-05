Shelton Herald

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull to present Benefits of Fresh Air and Sunshine

By Julie Miller on April 5, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull will host the complimentary presentation Benefits of Fresh Air and Sunshine, on Wednesday, April 12, at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

They will discuss the numerous benefits to mood and health that spending time outdoors provides those with dementia.

You will also learn about outdoor activities for all seasons that you can plan with your loved one. This presentation will be led by Alicia Seaver, certified memory impairment specialist and director of memory care at Bridges by EPOCH.

