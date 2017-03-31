Shelton Herald

Cat adoption event, tag sale items sought, cat project meeting

Cat adoption event

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, April 1, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane. There will be an Easter raffle basket loaded with goodies for your kitty and you. Bring a donation of canned Friskies or Fancy Feast Cat food, scoopable litter, hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes or garbage bags and receive a free raffle ticket. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Animal rescue group seeks donations

SARAH RESCUE, a Stratford based handicapped animal rescue is looking for new or gently used items for their tag sales. They are a registered nonprofit, so items may be used as a tax deduction. For drop off locations or details, call 203-377-0826.

Cat project meeting

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].

