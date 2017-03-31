Obituary: Mario R. Pasqua, 67, of Shelton

Mario R. Pasqua, 67, of Shelton, owner and operator of P & M Electric, husband of Dolores Fraenza Pasqua, died March 28.

Born on Nov. 7, 1949, in Naples, Italy, son of the late Angelo and Giovanna Nativo Pasqua.

Besides his wife, survivors include two daughters, Maria Kochiss and her husband, Eric of Seymour and Angela Glendening and her husband, Luke of Shelton, four grandchildren, two brothers, Valerio Pasqua and his wife, Lina of Easton and Attilio Pasqua and his wife, Lucy of Shelton, and several nieces and nephews.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.