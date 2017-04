SHS inducts 151 to the World Languages National Honor Societies

151 students were inducted into the Shelton High School World Languages National Honor Societies at a ceremony held at the school on Thursday, March 30. The student-lead ceremony was run by current officers of the Spanish, French and Italian World Languages National Honor Societies. Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet and Headmaster Dr. Beth Smith offered opening remarks. Each student was then awarded with the appropriate honor society medal, prior to taking their honor society oath in the target language. The ceremony concluded with a reception breakfast in the school’s cafeteria.

The following students were inducted into the SHS Spanish National Honor Society: Spanish II: Haley Adcox, Bryce Bliska, Emily Broad, Cristina Chirsky, Julia Condo, Lisa DeJesus, Jonathan Dias, Mairy Dib, Deanna Fava, Christopher Frost, Nicholas Guzek, Grace Horwedel, Dylan Johnson, Jason Juncker, Nicole Keith, Michael Kichar III, Eunice Kim, Colman Kim, Jane Kosturko, Alexander Kozlowski, Cole Krajcsik, Catherine Lindberg, Beyonce Lopez, Mariah Mandulak, Colin Mengold, Tania Montano, Kayla Morandi, Sarah Morandi, Clayton O’Brien, Sarah Oxner, Meghan Pineau, Kayla Resto, Luke Roberts, Zoe Rogers, Briana Rowe, Haroon Saadat, Kayla Santos, Hanna Silva, Sean Sirisouk, Noah Swatt, Kledisa Teodri, Samantha Tiberi, Hayley Tranner, John Trujillo. Spanish III: Kayla Argraves, Alyssa Barry, Amanda Bean, Mikayla Bobkoskie, Grace Boles, Lily Boles, Casey Brennan, Alyssa Bretan, John Carr, Molly Carr, Matthew Cho, Andrew Connolly, Damaris Cristofano, Taylor Darcangelo, Georino DaRosa, Khaleed Dawkins, Lucas DeOliveira, Adriana Diotalevi, David Ferrara, Caitlin Foothorap, Sydney French, Heather Garrett, Sarah Gloria, Camerin Gumbs, Rachel Hanson, Nicholas Henckel, Skyler Hyatt, Karina Keller, Michael Kennedy, Louise Kim, Natalie Klimaszewski, Samuel Kocurek, Zachary Kozlowski, Adam Krzywosz, Emily Laven, Amanda LoMonte, Kaitlyn Lupia, Codi Lynders, Michael Modica, Sophie Molitoris, Madisyn Monteiro, Robert Morgan, Samantha Norris, Dhir Patel, Vinu Pillai, Emilie Potje, Kasidy Quiles, Anthony Russo, Joshua Sacoto, Amanda Schafenberg, Bailey Schif, Stephanie Schofield, Neha Seenarine, Jessie Shuby, Gianna Sia, Caroline Silvis, Colin St. Pierre, Jillian Uanino, Sarah Ullyett, Noah Vargoshe, Anna Weissenberg, Sydney Youd, Jacob Zklie. Spanish IV: Sara Rodia UCONN Spanish: Saumya Shah

The following students were inducted into the SHS French Honor Society: French II: Gregory Beaudoin, Meagan Bisson, Maximilien Klein, Martin Kovachev, Julia Meyer, Madison Olsen, Julia O’Neil, Nardin Sayoufi.

The following students were inducted into the SHS Italian Honor Society: Italian II: Kade Bendici, Brian Berritto, Colin Brown, Margherita Carlucci, Yasmeen Dabrian, Gianna D’Angelo, Olivia Delgado, John DeRosa, Robert Dillon, Carey Evon, Jacob Falanga, Jake Ferrigno, Kelsey Gillen, Mackenzie Joyce, Erin Keary, Jack Marciano, Stylianos Mysirlidis, Nicholas Pavone, Jordan Peck, Nicolina Perelli, Sean Rago, Giulia Salvio. Brian Sanfilippo, Molly Scalenghe, Kaylin Sorensen, Matthew Sullivan, Julielle Topolski. Italian III: Derek Cerulli, Grace DeSanti, Timothy Evans, Isabel Moura, Gerald Sorensen. Italian IV: Alexander Azary.