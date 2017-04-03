On March 28 at 8:29 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding from the Wicker Health Care Hospital at #584 Long Hill Avenue. There was no fire. One engine responded.

On March 29 at 11:41 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #1 Rouleau Lane. There was no fire. one ladder truck responded.

On March 29 at 11:47 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound at exit 12. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On March 30 at 5:33 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of an odor of natural gas in the building at #100 Beard Saw Mill Road. A pilot light out on a stove caused the odor. One engine, one rescue truck and one tower truck responded.

On March 30 at 8:58 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Victorian Condo’s #384 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. The alarm was pulled by a tenant of the building. One engine responded.

On March 2 at 10:48 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm at the Shelton Lakes Convalescent Home at #5 Lake Road. A small fire in a kitchen, out on arrival of fire units, was the cause. Two engines responded.

On March 2 at 7:13 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm at the Sinsabaugh Heights #187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking was the cause. One engine responded.

On March 2 at 7:40 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on River Road near the Stratford town line. One engine and one rescue truck responded.