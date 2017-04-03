Library notes

Holiday Closing: Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch Libraries will be closed on Friday, April 14 in observance of Good Friday. Both libraries will resume normal hours on Saturday, April 15. Book drops will remain open to return material. There is 24/7 access to online databases as well as patron accounts to renew materials.

Huntington Branch Library

Stories with Danielle – Thursdays, April 6 & April 13, 11 a.m., Join Danielle as she engages children, ages 3 to 4, with this drop-in storybook session.

Show-and- Tell Stories – Fridays, April 7 & April 14, 10:30 a.m., Children of all ages are invited to listen to Miss Marissa read stories. Then, enjoy a craft or a game! Participants are encouraged to bring along a show-and- tell item.

First Friday Book Discussion – Friday, April 7, 1:00 p.m., All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. A blind French girl and a German boy in France are trying to survive after WWII. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry by Fredrik Backman will be the May reading selection. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Rhyming Dust Bunnies – Friday, April 7, 3:45 p.m., Listen to Jan Thomas’ funny story about a group of dust bunnies who don’t pay attention to the warnings of their friend who refuses to rhyme like them. Then, participate in a rhyming activity!

Old School Afternoon: Egg Dyeing – Monday, April 10, 2 p.m., Every month, can try out an “old school” activity that their parents or grandparents enjoyed as kids! This month, kids, ages 3-10, can dye hard boiled eggs the traditional way. Then, test a new method too.

Sport Stacking – Monday, April 10, 4:30 p.m., Kids, ages 6-14, are invited to an exciting fitness event during April vacation! Train your body and your brain! PE teacher Glenn Costello will offer a short presentation explaining Sport Stacking. Then, participants can try to stack cups into different sequences as quickly as possible!

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – Tuesday, April 11 & April 18, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles!

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, April 12 & April 17, 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children, ages 2 and-a-half -4, and their caregivers. Please register; sessions run for an entire month.

Read-Together Club: Baseball Stories & Game! – Saturday, April 15, 1:30 p.m., This month, children, ages 5-8, and their caregivers can borrow three baseball-themed picture books. Read together at home to discover: the connection between baseball and mud; what baseball is like in Japan; and the true story of a famous woman in baseball! Then, come to our meeting to play a trivia game based on the books! Run the bases as your team answers questions correctly!

Plumb Memorial Library

AlphaBits – Thursdays, April 6 & April 13, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome.

Life is Art – Thursdays, April 6 & April 13, 6:30 p.m., The program is designed for children over the age of 10. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist!

Stay and Play – Fridays, April 7 & April 14, 10:30 a.m., The program is designed for children up until the age of 5. Drop in for play time with preschool children as caregivers chat over tea and share the joys of childhood.

Word Wizards – Saturday, April 8, 10:30 a.m., “Word Wizards” will be in the Children’s Play area. Drop in for a weekend story time: stories, craft and music, of course!

Budding Bookworms – Mondays, April 10 & April 17, 10:30 a.m. The program is designed for children up until the age of 5. Drop in with Miss Maura for a themed story and craft, then Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. A great way to begin your work week.

MS Support – Monday, April 10, 2 p.m., Regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; meets in ground floor handicapped accessible meeting room off parking lot.

SW CAPA – Monday, April 10, 7:00 p.m., South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesdays, April 11 & April 18, 10:30 a.m. Calling children and caregivers: Drop in with Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, Ring Around the Rosie, and a special theme-related craft.

Movie & Popcorn: The Bee Movie – Tuesday, April 11, 1p.m., Honey just got funny in this family-friendly flick! Bee juice will be served; create your own honey trail mix at the bee banquet buffet. No bees were harmed in the making of these snacks!

Knit! – Tuesdays, April 11 & April 18, 6 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

The Buzz About Bees – Wednesday, April 12, 6 p.m., Join Beekeeper Cathy from Humble Bee Honey Company for a fun-filled program about our tiny friends, the honey bees! Learn about the bees, their honey, and being bee-friendly. Ages 5 & up, caregivers must be present throughout the entire program. There is limited space and tickets are being handed out starting at 5:30 P.M.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203-926-0111). A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.