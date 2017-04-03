SHS production of Bring it On opens April 27

The Shelton High School Drama Club will present Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Bring it On: The Musical as its annual spring musical production at the end of April. The trio, Justin Zenchuk, Katherine Sedlock, and Fiona Bryson, are back for their second year after making their directing team debut last year with The Little Mermaid.

Shelton High School will hold performances on Thursday, April 27 at 7 P.M., Friday, April 28 at 7 P.M., and Saturday, April 27 at 7 P.M.Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.showtix4u.com. Information about additional pricing specials for students can be accessed at the ticketing website.