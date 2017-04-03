Shelton Herald

SHS production of Bring it On opens April 27

By Shelton Herald on April 3, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Shelton High School Drama Club will present Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Bring it On: The Musical as its annual spring musical production at the end of April. The trio, Justin Zenchuk, Katherine Sedlock, and Fiona Bryson, are back for their second year after making their directing team debut last year with The Little Mermaid.
Shelton High School will hold performances on Thursday, April 27 at 7 P.M., Friday, April 28 at 7 P.M., and Saturday, April 27 at 7 P.M.Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.showtix4u.com. Information about additional pricing specials for students can be accessed at the ticketing website.

Related posts:

  1. Sunnyside Elementary School holds book fair/movie night (Slideshow)
  2. Shelton residents make honor roll at Notre Dame High School
  3. Former SHS teacher challenges nepotism policy with lawsuit
  4. Board of Education says farewell to Burr
Previous Post Fire log Next Post Word of the Week: Estimate
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress