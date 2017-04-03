Shelton Herald

Good Friday trash pickup schedule

By Shelton Herald on April 3, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

The Shelton City Yard will be closed on Friday, April 14, 2017.

The Shelton Transfer Station will be open regular hours on Good Friday, April 14 and open on Saturday April 15.
Trash and recyclables will be collected on Friday, April 14 as usual.

Related posts:

  1. Debicella receives Independent Party endorsement
  2. 13th annual Sunset Sail
  3. Christmas tree pickup begins Jan. 9
  4. SIS robotics team to fundraise for trip to National Competition in 2017
Previous Post Word of the Week: Estimate Next Post Obituary: Danielle Marie Serafin, 23, of Shelton
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress