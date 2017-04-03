Local bookstore to host author talk on April 23

In Rosemary: The Hidden Kennedy Daughter, author and historian Kate Clifford Larson uses newly uncovered sources to bring Rosemary Kennedy’s story to light. Young Rosemary comes alive as a lively girl adored by her siblings. But Larson also reveals the often desperate and duplicitous arrangements the Kennedys made to keep her away from home as she became increasingly difficult in her early twenties, culminating in Joe’s decision to have Rosemary lobotomized at age 23 and the family’s complicity in keeping the secret. Only years later did the Kennedy siblings begin to understand what had happened to Rosemary, which inspired them to direct government attention and resources to the plight of the developmentally and mentally disabled, transforming the lives of millions.

Dr. Larson will be at Written Words Bookstore in Shelton on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at 2 p.m. for an appearance and signing of her book, Rosemary: The Hidden Kennedy Daughter.

The event is free and open to the public. Books presented for signing must be purchased at the event from Written Words Bookstore.

Written Words Bookstore is located inside the Conti building at 415 Howe Avenue in Shelton. For more information, call 203-944-0400.