Word of the Week: Estimate

By Shelton Herald on April 3, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Estimate.”

verb (used with object), estimated, estimating.

  1. to form an approximate judgment or opinion regarding the worth,amount, size, weight, etc., of; calculate approximately: to estimate the cost of a college education.
  1. to form an opinion of; judge.

verb (used without object), estimated, estimating.

  1. to make an estimate.

noun

  1. an approximate judgment or calculation, as of the value, amount, time,size, or weight of something.
  1. a judgment or opinion, as of the qualities of a person or thing.
  1. statement of the approximate charge for work to be done, submitted by a person or business firm ready to undertake the work.

