Word of the Week: Estimate

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Estimate.”
verb (used with object), estimated, estimating.
- to form an approximate judgment or opinion regarding the worth,amount, size, weight, etc., of; calculate approximately: to estimate the cost of a college education.
- to form an opinion of; judge.
verb (used without object), estimated, estimating.
- to make an estimate.
noun
- an approximate judgment or calculation, as of the value, amount, time,size, or weight of something.
- a judgment or opinion, as of the qualities of a person or thing.
- statement of the approximate charge for work to be done, submitted by a person or business firm ready to undertake the work.