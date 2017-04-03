Michael Quimby, 35, of Shelton was arrested and charged with failure to renew registration, evading responsibility and failure to drive right on March 31. Quimby was released on $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 13.

Tashawna Meadows, 20, of Milford was arrested and charged with failing to respond to an infraction on March 31. Meadows was released on $150 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

Todd Gilbert, 47, of Shelton was arrested and charged with nine counts of second degree forgery and fifth degree larceny on March 30. Gilbert’s bond was set at $5,000 and appeared in court on March 31.

Michael Harris, 29, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny on March 30. Harris’s bond was set at $150,000 and currently doesn’t have a court date scheduled, according to a police report.

Norman Mallet, 57, of Shelton was arrested and charged with implied consent to test refusal, operating while registration of license was suspended, driving with insufficient insurance, and operating an unregistered vehicle on March 29. Mallet’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court April 14.

Kevin Vecsey, 21, of Shelton was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order on March 29. Vecsey’s bond was set at $10,000 and appeared in court March 30.

Matthew Pelham, 23, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on March 29. Pelham’s bond was set at $1,500 and he appeared in court on March 30.

Joseph Vall, 72, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on March 28. Vall’s bond was set at $500 and he appeared in court March 29.

Joseph Manuel Pereira, 53, of Shelton was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order on March 27. Pereira’s bond was set at $10,000 and he appeared in court March 28.