Shelton Herald

Obituary: Danielle Marie Serafin, 23, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on April 3, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Danielle Marie Serafin

Danielle Marie Serafin

Danielle Marie Serafin, age 23, of Shelton, entered into rest on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Ansonia. She is the beloved daughter of her father Robert Serafin and her mother Maureen Sheehan Serafin.

Danielle was born in Bridgeport on November 30, 1993 and was a lifelong Shelton resident. She enjoyed many sports as she was growing up, especially golf, soccer, track, and lacrosse.

In addition to her parents, she leaves her brother, Richard Carroll and his wife, Jillian and their children, Makenna and goddaughter Avery, and sister, Nicole Kofoed and her husband, Scott and their children, Hudson and Paxton. She also leaves her paternal grandfather, Henry F. Serafin, her godparents, Kim Sheehan and Edward Cunniff, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Wednesday, April 5, from 4 to 7 PM. On Thursday a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton at 11 AM.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lower Naugatuck Valley Boys and Girls Club, 1 Positive Place, Shelton, CT 06484.

Online condolences can be offered at riverviewfh.com.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Good Friday trash pickup schedule Next Post Crime log
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress