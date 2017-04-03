Obituary: Danielle Marie Serafin, 23, of Shelton

Danielle Marie Serafin, age 23, of Shelton, entered into rest on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Ansonia. She is the beloved daughter of her father Robert Serafin and her mother Maureen Sheehan Serafin.

Danielle was born in Bridgeport on November 30, 1993 and was a lifelong Shelton resident. She enjoyed many sports as she was growing up, especially golf, soccer, track, and lacrosse.

In addition to her parents, she leaves her brother, Richard Carroll and his wife, Jillian and their children, Makenna and goddaughter Avery, and sister, Nicole Kofoed and her husband, Scott and their children, Hudson and Paxton. She also leaves her paternal grandfather, Henry F. Serafin, her godparents, Kim Sheehan and Edward Cunniff, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Wednesday, April 5, from 4 to 7 PM. On Thursday a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton at 11 AM.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lower Naugatuck Valley Boys and Girls Club, 1 Positive Place, Shelton, CT 06484.

Online condolences can be offered at riverviewfh.com.