CT’s Beardsley Zoo announces April-June events

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has released its calendar for April, May, and June. The Zoo has events for the entire family year round, most of which are free with the cost of admission.

“There’s so much going on at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo this spring: we have two new miniature horses, Nutmeg and Caramel, and a new commissary opening soon where daily meals are prepared for the animals, with a large window where guests can watch and learn about each animal’s very specific diet,” said Gregg Dancho, zoo director.” Also keep an eye out for new programs and events through our website and Facebook page. At Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo it is always great to ‘Spend the Day a World Away!’”

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Children under 3 and zoo members are admitted free. Parking at the zoo is free. Calendar is subject to change without notice. Check BeardsleyZoo.com or Facebook for the most up to date information.

April

April 10-14, School Vacation Week

The Zoo will feature special activities offered all week. Buy a zoo membership this week, and donate to the new Red Panda exhibit for Rochan.

April 11 and 12, Zoo Tots, 10:30 a.m.

This monthly 45-minute program for children 22 months to 4 years, who are accompanied by an adult, may include stories, games, activities, crafts, and live animals. This session, “Fur, Feathers, and Scales” will explore the differences between mammals, reptiles and birds. The cost is $10 for zoo members and one child; $15 for nonmembers and one child. Participants may sign up for either day. To make a reservation, register in advance by calling the Zoo’s Education Department at 203-394-6563, or email [email protected] with name, child’s name and age, and membership status.

April 22 and 23, Party for the Planet, noon-3 p.m.

Join Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo to celebrate Earth Day. The Earth Day event is about encouraging earth-friendly choices as a way of promoting better health for the planet. Come learn about the Zoo’s conservation efforts.

April 26: Evening Lecture Series, 6:30 p.m. What’s New at the Zoo?

The zoo’s evening lecture series engage audiences of all ages, especially lifelong learners, who have an appetite for delving deeper into the wonders of wildlife. Attending these programs allows visitors to live vicariously through our experts, who often have had incredible close encounters with creatures across the globe. Topic: What’s New at the Zoo? Come learn the answers to questions including: Will we hear the pitter patter of baby Amur Leopards in the future? How has the family dynamic of our Giant Anteaters changed with their new addition? What goes on underground in the Prairie Dog tunnels? Also, Fairfield University students will present their findings on behavioral research projects they are participating in at the zoo. Learn about their research. $10 suggested donation. Refreshments will be served. Location: DiMenna-Nyselius Library Auditorium Room 101, Fairfield University, 1073 N. Benson Road, Fairfield.

May

May 4: International Firefighter’s Day

As a thank you to our public servants, all police, fire, and emergency personnel receive free admission with a badge or ID card.

May 14: Mother’s Day

Connecticut’s only zoo wants to thank all moms working so hard throughout the year. Bring your mother and/or grandmother to the Zoo on Mother’s Day and her ticket is free.

May 9 & 10: Zoo Tots, 10:30 a.m.

This monthly 45-minute program, for children 22 months to four years who are accompanied by an adult, may include stories, games, crafts, and a live animal presentation. This session, “Garden Critters” will focus on animals that like gardens. $10 for zoo members and one child; $15 for nonmembers and one child. Participants may sign up for either day. To reserve a space in the program, register in advance by calling the Zoo’s Education Department at 203-394-6563, or email [email protected] with name, child’s name and age, and membership status.

May 19: Endangered Species Day

Endangered species awareness events encourage people of all ages to learn about the importance of protecting endangered animals and plants and what actions can be taken to help preserve their future.

May 24: Evening Lecture Series, 7 p.m. The Primates of Borneo

The zoo’s evening lecture series engage audiences of all ages, especially lifelong learners, who have an appetite for delving deeper into the wonders of wildlife. Attending these programs allows visitors to live vicariously through our experts, who often have had incredible close encounters with creatures across the globe. Topic: The Primates of Borneo. Borneo is a diverse landscape with an incredible amount of plant and wildlife biodiversity. Primates in Borneo are under threat from habitat destruction due to palm oil plantations. Come hear the research and community based conservation projects taking place in the field to help combat the destruction and save local endangered and threatened species.

$10 suggested donation. Refreshments served. Location: The Zoo’s Hanson Building, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport.

May 25 Zoo Cook-off/Commissary Grand Opening, noon-3

Come see area culinary students pair up with the animal care staff to create fabulous dishes made for people, but inspired by high quality animal diets. Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim and other special guests will be on hand to judge the entries.

Memorial Day

All active military and veterans free. Families receive 20% off.

June

June 3, Wild Wine Safari

Zoo closes at 3 p.m. Join us for a night of great fare from local vendors and tastings of 100 different wines and more than 60 different beers from around the world and close to home.

Zoo Tots, June 13-14

This monthly 45-minute program, for children 22 months to 4 years who are accompanied by an adult, may include stories, games, crafts, and a live animal presentation. This session is “Who Am I?” $10 for Zoo members and one child; $15 for nonmembers and one child. Participants may sign up for either day. To reserve a space in the program, register in advance by calling the Zoo’s Education Department at 203-394-6563, or email [email protected] with name, child’s name and age, and membership status.

June 15, CT’s Beardsley Zoo Past and Present photography contest

To celebrate Nature Photography Day and the Zoo’s 95th Anniversary, the Zoo is holding a photography contest open to all amateur area photographers! Submit your favorite photo of the Zoo in the past, and/or your best photo of an animal, exhibit, or any Zoo setting. Winners will have their photos displayed at the zoo, will be presented on the zoo website, and receive a free zoo membership for one year.

June 18, Father’s Day

Dads and granddads free with paying guests.

June 21: Evening Lecture Series, 7 p.m. The Bear Reality

The zoo’s evening lecture series engage audiences of all ages, especially lifelong learners, who have an appetite for delving deeper into the wonders of wildlife. Attending these programs allows visitors to live vicariously through our experts, who often have had incredible close encounters with creatures across the globe. Topic: The Bear Reality. Bears around the world are facing a growing number of threats: encroachment and loss of habitat, illegal hunting and poaching, and a misunderstood fear. Through outreach and education, these magnificent creatures will become better understood and a strategy of coexistence with humans will become a reality. $10 suggested donation. Refreshments served. Location: The Zoo’s Hanson Building, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport.

June 23, AARP Free Friday

AARP cardholders get in free.

For more information about CT’s Beardsley Zoo, visit beardsleyzoo.com.