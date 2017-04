The Shelton High boys volleyball team defeated Norwich Free Academy 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-4) in the season opener on Monday.

For the Gaels (1-0), Matt Wojislaw had five kills, two blocks and two digs. Patrick Devaney added seven kills, five aces and two blocks and Ryan Stachelczyk notched seven aces, two kills and one block.

Seth Thomas led the way with two kills and two blocks for NFA (0-1). Junior Lin added two assists and Mike Flaherty had one kill, one block and two assists.