Boys lacrosse: North Haven drops Shelton

By Shelton Herald on April 3, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Shelton High boys lacrosse team fell to North Haven High, 9-5, on Monday.

Results as follows:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final SOG
North Haven 5 1 2 3 9 22
Shelton 0 0 2 1 5 14
Saves
Dustin Byrnes, NHS 8
Tim Schiffer, SHS 13
NHS Scoring Goals Assists Points
Bowen Brennan 2 1 3
Korben Pecora 2 1 3
Tom Dodge 2 0 2
Zack Orth 1 1 2
P.J. Sancino 1 1 2
Jack Broggi 1 0 0
FINAL 9 4 13
SHS Scoring Goals Assists Points
Casey Brennan 2 0 2
Matt Wadeka 2 0 2
Jack Carr 1 0 1
Matt Rice 0 1 1
Connor Greene 0 1 1
Nick Pavone 0 1 1
FINAL 5 3 7

