Boys lacrosse: North Haven drops Shelton

The Shelton High boys lacrosse team fell to North Haven High, 9-5, on Monday.
Results as follows:
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|SOG
|North Haven
|5
|1
|2
|3
|9
|22
|Shelton
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|14
|Saves
|Dustin Byrnes, NHS
|8
|Tim Schiffer, SHS
|13
|NHS Scoring
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Bowen Brennan
|2
|1
|3
|Korben Pecora
|2
|1
|3
|Tom Dodge
|2
|0
|2
|Zack Orth
|1
|1
|2
|P.J. Sancino
|1
|1
|2
|Jack Broggi
|1
|0
|0
|FINAL
|9
|4
|13
|SHS Scoring
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Casey Brennan
|2
|0
|2
|Matt Wadeka
|2
|0
|2
|Jack Carr
|1
|0
|1
|Matt Rice
|0
|1
|1
|Connor Greene
|0
|1
|1
|Nick Pavone
|0
|1
|1
|FINAL
|5
|3
|7