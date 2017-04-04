Shelton Voters Network meeting April 12

The Shelton Voters Network will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m., Enterprise Corporate Park, 1 Corporate Drive in Shelton – Scinto Tower 1/Lobby Conference Room.

The network’s monthly meetings take place the second Wednesday of each month. The nonpartisan Shelton Voters Network encourages men and women to be informed, participate in government, work hard to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influence public policy through education and advocacy.

Check its websites for general information, Shelton updates, and other resources regarding local government: www.sheltonvotersnetwork.org, [email protected] , www.facebook.com/SheltonVotersNetwork, Twitter: @Shelton Voters.