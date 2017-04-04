Shelton Herald

Fifth annual Clean Sweep campaign begins April 15

By Shelton Herald on April 4, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

 

In conjunction with Earth Day, April 22, the Shelton Anti-Litter Committee will be conducting its fifth annual Clean Sweep campaign. Events will be scheduled for the entire week of April 15-23.

The Shelton Clean Sweep campaign was inaugurated in 2008 by the Shelton Anti-Litter Committee. The campaign was designed to raise awareness of litter problems, and initiate a grass-root effort to clean up the streets, public recreation areas and school grounds.

The campaign has had a growing number of participants each year, and had more than 50 events registered in 2016.

Some local participants include: Electric Cable, Friends of Shelton Libraries, Shelton Land Trust, Shelton High School Green T’s, Girl Scouts & Boy Scouts.

Civic groups, businesses, schools and individuals are encouraged by the Anti-Litter Committee to organize and schedule a cleanup day and register the event on the Anti-Litter Committee website.

Trash bags will be provided by the city and pickup by the Highway & Bridges Department. For more information or to register an event visit the Anti-Litter Committee website www.DontTrashShelton.org.

The Shelton Anti-Litter Committee has launched the “Shelton Adopt-A- Street program” prior to Earth Day, with information being mailed to the local businesses and civic organizations. The program is a nationwide effort, enlisting commitments from the community to maintain specific streets, cleaning up the litter on a regular basis.

 

Related posts:

  1. Harvest Festival to feature artisans and crafters on Sunday
  2. Halloween bash to benefit local Boys & Girls Club
  3. BEER AND WINGS: Hoptoberfest coming to Shelton’s Riverwalk
  4. Library News: Critters, art and more
Previous Post Senior Moments: Our Aging Population and What Families Need To Know
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress