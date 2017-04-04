Fifth annual Clean Sweep campaign begins April 15

In conjunction with Earth Day, April 22, the Shelton Anti-Litter Committee will be conducting its fifth annual Clean Sweep campaign. Events will be scheduled for the entire week of April 15-23.

The Shelton Clean Sweep campaign was inaugurated in 2008 by the Shelton Anti-Litter Committee. The campaign was designed to raise awareness of litter problems, and initiate a grass-root effort to clean up the streets, public recreation areas and school grounds.

The campaign has had a growing number of participants each year, and had more than 50 events registered in 2016.

Some local participants include: Electric Cable, Friends of Shelton Libraries, Shelton Land Trust, Shelton High School Green T’s, Girl Scouts & Boy Scouts.

Civic groups, businesses, schools and individuals are encouraged by the Anti-Litter Committee to organize and schedule a cleanup day and register the event on the Anti-Litter Committee website.

Trash bags will be provided by the city and pickup by the Highway & Bridges Department. For more information or to register an event visit the Anti-Litter Committee website www.DontTrashShelton.org.

The Shelton Anti-Litter Committee has launched the “Shelton Adopt-A- Street program” prior to Earth Day, with information being mailed to the local businesses and civic organizations. The program is a nationwide effort, enlisting commitments from the community to maintain specific streets, cleaning up the litter on a regular basis.