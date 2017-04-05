Sen. Kelly, Fasano respond to D.o.D approving 200 helicopters to be built by Sikorsky

State Senator Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) and Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano (R-North Haven) released the following statements regarding the announcement that the United States Department of Defense has approved Sikorsky to produce 200 CH-53K King Stallion helicopters for the United States Marine Corps.

“The Pentagon has given the green light to Sikorsky to produce 200 state-of-the-art helicopters,” said Sen. Kelly. “This is exactly why I voted to keep Sikorsky jobs in our state. The best helicopters in the world are made right here – nobody else does it better. This news is an acknowledgment of the quality and talented workforce we have and I believe that this is a step forward in an effort to bring back a business climate which welcomes jobs, economic growth and opportunity.”

The new helicopter can lift 36,000 pounds and would replace the CH-53E Super Stallion, which has been used for field logistics by the United States Marines since the mid-1980’s.

“At the end of the day, when it comes to helicopters, Sikorsky is second to none,” saidSen. Kelly. “As legislators we need to continue to make decisions that will benefit the hard-working, middle-class families of our state, decisions that produce results. I have no doubt that this announcement will not only benefit Sikorsky, but many of the vendors and suppliers across Connecticut.”

“This is an important accomplishment for a company that is so valued and contributes so much to our state. To see this project come to Connecticut is a testament to our talented workforce and shows the importance of the efforts made by Gov. Malloy and Commissioner Smith to bring lawmakers together to keep Sikorsky jobs in our state for the next generation,” said Sen. Fasano.