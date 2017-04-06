Obituary: Theresa Marie Anglace, 83, of Shelton

Theresa Marie Anglace, 83, of Shelton, wife of John F. Anglace Jr., Shelton Board of Aldermen president, died April 4, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on Oct. 22, 1933, daughter of the late Leonard and Benina Palazza; worked as a secretary for the Bullard Company.

Besides her husband, survivors include children, John L. Anglace and his wife, Candis Lynn and Sandra Ann Kennington and her husband, Thomas, and five grandchildren, Thomas Kennington IV, Michael Kennington, Christine Marie Anglace Corban, Melissa Ann Camerato and her husband, Donald, and Nicole Lynn Anglace.

Calling hours: Sunday, April 9, 2-6 p.m., Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Services: Monday, April 10, 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.

Masses in her memory at St. Margaret Mary Church are requested by the family.