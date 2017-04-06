Girls tennis: Shelton edges Law

The Shelton High girls tennis team edged Jonathan Law, 4-3, in an SCC contest.
Results as follows:
SHELTON 4, LAW 3
(At Law)
Singles: Victoria Contaxis (L) def. Sejal Bhargawi 6-2, 6-2; Natalie Ferris (S) def. Clarissa Sawatzky 6-2, 6-2; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Haya Sobh 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Glover (S) def. Maeve Rourke 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
Doubles: Trisha Brady/Brianna Arnold (L) def. Elise Wardell/Lindsay Shanahan 6-2, 6-3; Vicky Kostur/Zoe Rogers (S) def. Deepika Senthilnathan/Meghana Jaladanki 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Jessica Weiss/Eunice Kim (S) def. Bridget Sanchez/Amelia Mower 6-1, 6-0.
Records: Shelton 2-0; Law 0-2.