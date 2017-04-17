Library notes

*On Thursday, April 20, Plumb Memorial Library and Huntington Branch Library will be closed for a short time starting at 12 p.m. Both libraries will reopen at 2 p.m. the same day.

Huntington Branch Library

Stories with Danielle – Thursdays, April 20 & April 27, 11 a.m., Join Danielle as she engages children, ages 3 to 4, with this drop-in storybook session.

Show-and- Tell Stories – Fridays, April 21 & April 28, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Children of all ages are invited to listen to Miss Marissa read stories. Then, enjoy a craft or a game! Participants are encouraged to bring along a show-and- tell item.

Sensory Storytime – Monday, April 24, 4:45 p.m., Join Ms. Marissa and Ms. Cheryl for a storytime especially geared toward children with autism. This event is also designed for families seeking a library experience where movement is encouraged and there are many ways to engage the senses. All children are welcome!

“April Showers” Splatter Painting – Monday, April 24, 5:45 p.m., Children of all ages can create a work of art by first drawing themselves holding umbrellas and then splattering blue paint to create rain! A creative experience that’s a little bit messy and a lot of fun!

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – Tuesday, April 25, 10:30 a.m. & 11: a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles!

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, April 26, 11:00 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children, ages 2 1 /2 -4, and their caregivers. Please register; sessions run for an entire month.

Lincoln Center Local – Saturday, April 29, 1:00 p.m., The Huntington Branch Library is thrilled to be partnering with Lincoln Center to show free performance screenings to our patrons. Join us for Artist to Artist with Alan Menken and Michael Mitnick. “Best known for his scores to The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Pocahontas, multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken discusses artist process with emerging playwright and songwriter Michael Mitnick” (description taken from screenings.lincolncenter.org). Please register beginning April 17.

Plumb Memorial Library

AlphaBits – Thursdays, April 20 & April 27, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome.

SCABGCA – Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m., Regional chapter of the state antique bottle and glass collectors association meets, new members welcome.

Life is Art – Thursdays, April 20 & April 27, 6:30 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist!

Stay and Play – Fridays, April 21 & April 28, 10:30 a.m., Children up to the age of 5 are welcome. Drop in for play time with preschool children as caregivers chat over tea and share the joys of childhood.

Safe Sitter Class – Saturday, April 22, 12:00 p.m., Join Ms. Dee Kopec, of Shelton Youth Services Bureau, for this seminar about safe babysitting practices. The course is for 11-14 year olds and costs $25 which covers their workbook and other supplies. Class runs from 12 – 6 PM. For more information or to register (we only have a couple of openings) please contact Dee Kopec at The Shelton Youth Service Bureau at 203-924- 7614 or at [email protected]

Budding Bookworms – Mondays, April 24 & May 1, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-5. Drop in with Miss Maura for a themed story and craft, then Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. A great way to begin your work week.

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesdays, April 25 & May 2, 10:30 a.m. Calling children and caregivers: Drop in with Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, Ring Around the Rosie, and a special theme-related craft.

Knit! – Tuesdays, April 25 & May 2, 6:00 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Everyday English BINGO – Saturday, April 29, 10:30 a.m., Geared toward ESL students both adults and children and Beginner Readers too. Join us as we play BINGO using pictures and coordinating words! Yes, there will be prizes! This is a drop-in program.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203-926-0111). A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.