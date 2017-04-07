Shelton Herald

C.E.S. wins statewide award

By Shelton Herald on April 7, 2017

Executive director of Cooperative Educational Services in Trumbull Dr. Evan Pitkoff, President of the C.E.S. Representative Council and a Shelton Board of Education member Arlene Liscinsky received awards April 6 from Bob Trefry, associate director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education.

Cooperative Educational Services (C.E.S.) was presented with the 2017 Award of Excellence for Educational Communications from the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) for its member district 2016-17 calendar. The award was presented on April 6 at the C.E.S. Representative Council meeting.

C.E.S. also received an honorable mention for its 2014-15 Annual Report.

Receiving the awards were Arlene Liscinsky, a Shelton Board of Education member and president of the C.E.S. Representative Council. CABE Associate Director Bob Trefry presented the awards and Dr. Evan Pitkoff, executive director of C.E.S.

The Excellence for Educational Communications contest gives school districts statewide recognition for interesting and innovative publications as well as audio/video presentations. Entries were divided into three categories based on district size: under 2,000 annual daily membership (ADM); 2,000–5,000 ADM; and over 5,000 ADM. C.E.S. won the Award for Excellence in the under 2,000 ADM category.

The Member District Calendar is distributed to the C.E.S. school district superintendents to promote a better understanding of the public schools and services offered by C.E.S. The Annual Report is distributed to member districts and is a comprehensive report on the agency’s activities throughout the previous school year.

For more information about C.E.S. and its services, visit www.ces.k12.ct.us.

