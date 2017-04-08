Boys lacrosse: Amity tips Shelton

The Shelton High boys lacrosse team fell to Amity High, 7-5, on Saturday.
Results as follows:
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|Amity
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|Shelton
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Saves
|Amity
|11
|Tim Schiffer, SHS
|17
|AMHS
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Ryan Ratley
|0
|3
|3
|Adam Cusano
|1
|1
|2
|Tyler Vincent
|2
|0
|2
|Mark DellaTorre
|2
|0
|2
|Luke Smith
|2
|0
|2
|FINAL
|7
|4
|13
|SHS Scoring
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Casey Brennan
|1
|1
|2
|Jake Roberts
|1
|0
|1
|Matt Rice
|1
|1
|Nick Pavone
|2
|1
|3
|FINAL
|5
|2
|7