Boys lacrosse: Amity tips Shelton

By Shelton Herald on April 8, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Shelton High boys lacrosse team fell to Amity High, 7-5, on Saturday.

Results as follows:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Amity 0 1 2 4 7
Shelton 2 0 1 2 5
Saves
Amity 11
Tim Schiffer, SHS 17
AMHS Goals Assists Points
Ryan Ratley 0 3 3
Adam Cusano 1 1 2
Tyler Vincent 2 0 2
Mark DellaTorre 2 0 2
Luke Smith 2 0 2
FINAL 7 4 13
SHS Scoring Goals Assists Points
Casey Brennan 1 1 2
Jake Roberts 1 0 1
Matt Rice 1 1
Nick Pavone 2 1 3
FINAL 5 2 7

