On April 3 at 12:34 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #14 Rosedale Circle for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One rescue truck responded.

On April 3 at 3:09 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a power line down at #49 Mohegan Road. One engine responded.

On April 3 at 5:02 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #19 Molnar Drive for a residential fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On April 3 at 7:20 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a car fire in the rear of the extended Stay Hotel at #945 Bridgeport Avenue. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On April 4 at 5:07 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. Two rescue trucks responded.

On April 5 at 7:52 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On April 5 at 9:51 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding at the Corporate Tower #1 at #1 Corporate Drive. There was no fire. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On April 5 the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding from the Shelton Lakes Convalescent Home at #5 Lake Road. There was no fire. One tower truck responded.

On April 6 at 5:40 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a house struck by lightning at #225 Leavenworth Road. Upon arrival firefighters found the lightning strike had damaged an electrical switch panel and caused a minor smoke condition in a garage. There was no other damage. Three engines, two rescue trucks and one ladder truck responded.

On April 6 at 7:37 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #10 Kanungum Trail for a flooding basement. One rescue truck responded.

On April 6 at 7:48 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #95 Morningside Court. There was no fire. two engines, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On April 6 at 8:29 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of an odor of smoke in the home at #26 Valley Road.

On April 7 at 3:17 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #526 Asbury Ridge for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One engine responded.

On April 7 at 4:16 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard outside the Long Hill School at #565 Long Hill Avenue. One ladder truck responded.

On April 7 at 7:21 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a power line down on Bruce Drive. One engine responded.

On April 7 at 8:31 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #22 Florence Drive for a flooded basement. One rescue truck responded.

On April 7 at 11:41 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a car fire on Mill Street. Three engines and one rescue truck responded.

On April 8 at 12:10 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of a house fire at #120 High Street. No fire was found. It was determined the call was for High Street in Derby. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On April 8 at 2:46 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #6 Philip Drive for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One engine responded.

On April 9 at 12:17 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. smoke from cooking food caused the alarm.

On April 9 at 12:33 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Shelton Lakes Hospital for an electrical hazard. One engine responded.

On April 9 at 1:29 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #9 Prospect Street. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On April 9 at 2:52 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex at #187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. two engines responded.

On April 9 at 7:01 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of a large bonfire at #217 Myrtle Street. The fire was extinguished without incident. One engine responded.

On April 9 at 8:12 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #27 Blackberry Lane. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

