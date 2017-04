The Shelton Fire Department is looking for men and women in the community to join their family as volunteers. Being a part of the Shelton Fire Department is a rewarding task that each of its 250 members enjoys every day.

For anyone interested joining, contact the department by emailing [email protected] , or by phone 203-924-1555 extension 1314. Volunteers must be at least 16 years of age to join as an active member.