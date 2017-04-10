Shelton Herald

Obituary: Angelica DeLaurentis, 89, of Ansonia

April 10, 2017

Angelica DeLaurentis, 89, of Ansonia, wife of the late George J. DeLaurentis Sr., died April 5, at Griffin Hospital.

Born at home in Ansonia on April 12, 1927, daughter of the late Antonio and Angelina Palumbo Spiteri.

Survived by sons, Gene J. DeLaurentis (Cindi) of Wallingford and Edward J. DeLaurentis of Shelton, daughter-in-law, Carol DeLaurentis of Guilford, grandchildren, Drew and Tyler DeLaurentis of Wallingford and Catherine and Jordan DeLaurentis of Guilford, a brother, Ignatius Spiteri of Derby, sisters, Carmela Cosimano of California and Rosemary Nicolo of Wolcott, several nieces, nephews and her dog, Bella.

Also predeceased by a son, George J. DeLaurentis Jr. and a sister, Mary Golino.

Burial: Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby.

Memorial contributions: Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 130 Division St., Derby, CT 06418.

Spinelli-Ricciuti/Bednar-Osiecki Funeral Home, Ansonia.

